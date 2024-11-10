 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson, George Pickens put Steelers up 7-0

  
Published November 10, 2024 01:23 PM

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens’s production has picked up since Russell Wilson took over as the team’s quarterback and the duo hooked up for another big play in the first quarter in Washington on Sunday.

Wilson lofted a ball into the end zone and Pickens went up to grab it while falling backwards. Pickens secured the ball and the 16-yard touchdown lifted the Steelers to a 7-0 lead with just over six minutes off the clock.

The touchdown drive started on the Pittsburgh 30-yard-line and was helped by a pair of Commanders penalties that totaled 29 yards. They also got 25 rushing yards from Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers went three and out on their first drive and the Commanders did the same with their first offensive chance.