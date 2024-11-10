Russell Wilson, George Pickens put Steelers up 7-0

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens’s production has picked up since Russell Wilson took over as the team’s quarterback and the duo hooked up for another big play in the first quarter in Washington on Sunday.

Wilson lofted a ball into the end zone and Pickens went up to grab it while falling backwards. Pickens secured the ball and the 16-yard touchdown lifted the Steelers to a 7-0 lead with just over six minutes off the clock.

The touchdown drive started on the Pittsburgh 30-yard-line and was helped by a pair of Commanders penalties that totaled 29 yards. They also got 25 rushing yards from Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers went three and out on their first drive and the Commanders did the same with their first offensive chance.