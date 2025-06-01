 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson: I fundamentally believe it’s possible to succeed at the highest level again

  
Published June 1, 2025 05:34 PM

Russell Wilson is in his first season with the Giants, but he’s no stranger to his new home stadium.

MetLife Stadium was the site of Super Bowl XLVIII and Wilson led the Seahawks to a 43-8 win over the Broncos in that game. During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Wilson said that the chance to return to the scene of that accomplishment and the chance to help bring the Giants out of the doldrums convinced him that this was the right spot for the next chapter of his career.

“The opportunity here is so great,” Wilson said. “I don’t mind the lights. I don’t mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I’ve been here before. When you walk into a stadium, into a locker room and you know, like my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl. So, for me, when I see that, when I walk into the stadium I’m like, ‘I’ve been here before.’ Not just been here but, like, we did this before. So, I fundamentally believe it’s possible again in terms of being successful again and being at the highest level.”

Wilson’s belief that the Giants have the “right guys” to make that happen are unlikely to find much support right now, but a strong start against a tough early schedule — at Washington and Dallas before home games against the Chiefs and Chargers — would rally some people to his side before October.