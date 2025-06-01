Russell Wilson: I fundamentally believe it’s possible to succeed at the highest level again

Russell Wilson is in his first season with the Giants, but he’s no stranger to his new home stadium.

MetLife Stadium was the site of Super Bowl XLVIII and Wilson led the Seahawks to a 43-8 win over the Broncos in that game. During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Wilson said that the chance to return to the scene of that accomplishment and the chance to help bring the Giants out of the doldrums convinced him that this was the right spot for the next chapter of his career.

“The opportunity here is so great,” Wilson said. “I don’t mind the lights. I don’t mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I’ve been here before. When you walk into a stadium, into a locker room and you know, like my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl. So, for me, when I see that, when I walk into the stadium I’m like, ‘I’ve been here before.’ Not just been here but, like, we did this before. So, I fundamentally believe it’s possible again in terms of being successful again and being at the highest level.”

Wilson’s belief that the Giants have the “right guys” to make that happen are unlikely to find much support right now, but a strong start against a tough early schedule — at Washington and Dallas before home games against the Chiefs and Chargers — would rally some people to his side before October.