Russell Wilson: I’m not done as a player, but I’m not asking for a trade

Russell Wilson’s run as the Giants’ starting quarterback came to an end this week.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Tuesday’s reports that the Giants were benching Wilson in favor of first-round pick Jaxson Dart when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Wilson was also benched by the Broncos in 2023 and he had a lackluster 2024 season with the Steelers, but he made it clear in his own press conference that he does not believe this is the end of the line for him.

“For me, personally, I’m not done,” Wilson said, via SNY. “I’ve got so much belief in myself and I know what I’m capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas.”

Wilson added that he knows he “can help this football team if that comes up” and said that he’s not going to ask for a trade or to be released.

“I’m focused on helping this team win,” Wilson said. “I’m focused on helping Jaxson. . . . I want to be here. I love this organization, I love the process of it all. I love the guys in the locker room. I’m not giving up on us and this season.”

Wilson is set to serve as Dart’s backup while Jameis Winston remains the third quarterback. Winston’s presence means the Giants could consider moving Wilson if another team finds itself in a quarterback quandary, but, for now, it doesn’t look like Wilson is going to push for anything to happen.