Russell Wilson: Justin Fields as an offensive weapon would “strike fear in some defenses”

While Russell Wilson has been in “pole position” to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback, Justin Fields is also in the mix for the role.

But should he not win that job, Fields has expressed a willingness to serve as a potential offensive weapon — like Taysom Hill has been with the Saints.

“When my name is called, I’ll be ready,” Fields said on Tuesday, via Tim Benz of TribLive.com. “In whatever capacity.”

Fields did downplay any notion of him potentially being utilized as a kick returner. And he also noted that the Steelers “haven’t really talked much” about him being used as any other kind of offensive weapon.

But Wilson said this week that putting Fields in that kind of position could give Pittsburgh’s offense an advantage.

“Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL,” Wilson said, via Benz. “You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that’s for sure.”

Wilson added that he didn’t think Fields being used in that way would be too much of a distraction or a gimmick.

“Justin is a franchise quarterback. He’s a guy that can do a lot of amazing things,” Wilson said. “So, we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things.”

However Pittsburgh’s QB battle shakes out, Fields being on the roster should make for a much more interesting approach in 2024.