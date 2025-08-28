Russell Wilson named a captain for 13th straight season

Russell Wilson will be wearing a familiar letter on his jersey in 2025.

The Giants named their starting quarterback as one of five team captains for the coming season. It’s the 13th straight year that Wilson has been named one of his team’s captains.

Wilson’s run has seen him be named a captain of four different teams over the last five seasons. His runs with the Broncos and Steelers the last three seasons did not play out as Wilson or the team’s hoped, but the Giants still rolled the dice on him as a free agent this offseason.

If things don’t go well, there’s a good chance that first-round pick Jaxson Dart will replace Wilson in the lineup. That would position him to start his own captain streak in 2026.

The Giants also named defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, edge rusher Brian Burns, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and wide receiver Darius Slayton captains. Burns and Slayton are Giants captains for the first time.