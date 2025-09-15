Ryan Kelly, A.J. Terrell both ruled out of Vikings-Falcons

The Vikings are officially going to be without their center for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Ryan Kelly is out with a concussion. He had exited the game during the second quarter.

Minnesota was already without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, as he’s inactive with a knee issue.

Michael Jurgens has replaced Kelly at center.

On the other side, the Falcons won’t have cornerback A.J. Terrell for the rest of the game either as he’s out with a hamstring injury. He exited the contest late in the first half — just before Justin Jefferson caught a 50-yard pass to set up a field goal at the end of the second quarter.