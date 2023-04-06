 Skip navigation
Ryan Neal: I couldn’t pass up the chance to join the Buccaneers

  
Published April 6, 2023 07:26 AM
nbc_pft_bakerbrady_230321
March 21, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Baker Mayfield will perform in Tampa Bay, why it could be exactly the situation the QB needs to gain momentum back and how he’ll compete against Kyle Trask.

The Buccaneers added safety Ryan Neal in free agency, providing some depth to their defensive backfield.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Neal expressed his excitement to join Tampa Bay — noting how much time he’s spent in the area.

“It’s funny — it’s not really a welcome because I’ve been down here for the past four or five years, I train out here,” Neal said in his press conference. “So it’s like home part two to me.

This is a sweet opportunity for real. Couldn’t pass it up — I could not pass it up. And like I said, what better place to be than Tampa?”

Via Scott Smith of the team’s website, Neal also called head coach Todd Bowles a “mastermind ,” noting how difficult it is to tell who is coming from where on defensive film.

Neal spent the last four seasons with Seattle. In 2022, he appeared in 14 games with 10 starts, recording 66 total tackles, four tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, and an interception. He was on the field for 61 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps last season.