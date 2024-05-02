Ryan Poles: Bears never gave a thought to not picking Rome Odunze at No. 9

The Bears knew long before the draft that they were going to take quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. And they also knew long before the draft that wide receiver Rome Odunze was the player they wanted at No. 9.

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles told Pat McAfee that on the Bears’ color-coded draft chart, Odunze was marked as a player they absolutely wouldn’t pass on if they had a chance to take him, and that the Bears gave no thought to trading down.

“Rome was at the top of our list,” Poles said. “We have our draft board separated by different colors, and there’s certain guys you don’t pass on, and Rome is one of them. It’s hard to find a guy who’s that big and that talented at the receiver spot, on top of being an unbelievable human being as well. There was no movement off Rome at all.”

Odunze joins a wide receiver group that returns last year’s No. 1 receiver in DJ Moore and has added veteran Keenan Allen this offseason. The three of them might prove to be the best wide receiver trio in the NFL. That’s great news for Williams.