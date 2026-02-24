Ryan Poles: Rule giving picks to teams that develop minority coaches and GMs is “strange”

When Ryan Poles left the Chiefs to become the Bears’ General Manager in 2022, the Chiefs got two third-round compensatory picks because Poles is Black and the NFL rewards teams that develop minority head coaches and GMs. Poles is not a fan of that NFL policy.

“I’ll be honest, I think it is a little strange,” Poles said. “At the end of the day you should want to develop your staff regardless of the color of their skin. I think that’s important. I think we take a lot of pride with the Bears in how we have our setup. I take a lot of pride in that, so to be compensated for that is a little strange.”

The Chiefs used one of those third-round picks to draft linebacker Leo Chenal and used the other in a trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Poles said he found it odd to see his old team get players because of him.

“I saw the Chiefs get a pick because of me and then I watch that player go and play, it’s just a little odd,” Poles said. “But at the end of the day if they think that’s what’s best to help incentivize, that’s what they wanted to do.”

The rule is relevant to the Bears this offseason because Ian Cunningham, who is Black, left to become GM of the Falcons — but the Bears are not expected to receive compensatory picks for Cunningham because Matt Ryan, not Cunningham, is viewed as the Falcons’ primary football executive. Poles said that while the rule doesn’t change the way he operates, he does wish the Bears would benefit from it as long as it’s in place.

“At the end of the day, that’s not the purpose of why we develop our staff, but if that’s the rule they have in place, then I think it’s very clear in this situation what should happen,” Poles said. “But we’ll see what they think.”

Poles seemed to be suggesting that the Bears are still holding out hope that they’ll receive two compensatory picks, which would require the NFL reversing course from what it previously said about Ryan being the primary football executive. Those two picks would be helpful to Poles, even if he questions the wisdom of the rule behind them.