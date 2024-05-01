Ryan Poles: We drafted P Tory Taylor to make opposing offenses uncomfortable

The Bears brought in the fourth round of this year’s draft, making him the first punter off the board.

Taylor told reporters that No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams hit him up to say, “You’re not going to punt much.” But if and when Taylor does hit the field, General Manager Ryan Poles is expecting him to be a difference-maker.

During a Wednesday interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Poles explained why he selected Taylor at No. 122.

“I didn’t expect him to get much further. Definitely didn’t think I’d be able to pick him up when we got into the fifth round,” Poles said. “And, really, the thought process there is to make anyone we’re playing really uncomfortable. I didn’t play much in the NFL but I know running onto the field and having the ball spotted inside the 10-yard line is a very uncomfortable feeling. It’s disheartening at times. And I love taking advantage of field position. And, really, that should help us with points as well.

“So, I think it’s going to add to our team and make it uncomfortable and difficult for any team we’re going against.”

Taylor won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter in 2023 after setting an FBS record for punt yards. He averaged 48.2 yards per punt with 43.8 percent of his 93 attempts downed inside the 20-yard line. Just seven of his punts went for a touchback.