 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Poles: We drafted P Tory Taylor to make opposing offenses uncomfortable

  
Published May 1, 2024 02:13 PM

The Bears brought in the fourth round of this year’s draft, making him the first punter off the board.

Taylor told reporters that No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams hit him up to say, “You’re not going to punt much.” But if and when Taylor does hit the field, General Manager Ryan Poles is expecting him to be a difference-maker.

During a Wednesday interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Poles explained why he selected Taylor at No. 122.

“I didn’t expect him to get much further. Definitely didn’t think I’d be able to pick him up when we got into the fifth round,” Poles said. “And, really, the thought process there is to make anyone we’re playing really uncomfortable. I didn’t play much in the NFL but I know running onto the field and having the ball spotted inside the 10-yard line is a very uncomfortable feeling. It’s disheartening at times. And I love taking advantage of field position. And, really, that should help us with points as well.

“So, I think it’s going to add to our team and make it uncomfortable and difficult for any team we’re going against.”

Taylor won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter in 2023 after setting an FBS record for punt yards. He averaged 48.2 yards per punt with 43.8 percent of his 93 attempts downed inside the 20-yard line. Just seven of his punts went for a touchback.