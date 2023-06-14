Ryan Tannehill: DeAndre Hopkins would be a good fit here

Free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins is slated to visit with the Patriots over the next couple of days. But late last week, he spent some time with the Titans.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said on Wednesday that he enjoyed getting to meet and spend some time with Hopkins.

“We were able to connect, spend a little time together,” Tannehill said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “Had some great conversations and we’ll see what happens as we move forward .”

Tannehill added that he thinks Hopkins would be “a good fit here.”

The Titans have Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine atop their receiving corps but not much established depth behind them. Hopkins would clearly be the No. 1 option for Tannehill with Tennessee. But by taking a couple of different visits, Hopkins is setting himself up to have some options.