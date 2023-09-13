Ryan Tannehill: I just want to move on from Week 1

Plenty of players are looking to bounce back from poor performances in Week One and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is right at the top of that list.

Tannehill completed less than half his passes, threw three interceptions and failed to lead the Titans to a quarterback during a 16-15 loss to the Saints in New Orleans. The outing produced the lowest single-game quarterback rating of his career and Tannehill told reporters on Wednesday that he’s done talking about anything other than this weekend’s home game.

That game is against the Chargers, who, for the record, have been playing in Los Angeles since Tannehill was still a member of the Dolphins.

“Guys, I just want to move on to San Diego,” Tannehill said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I’m not going to answer any more questions about what happened Sunday. I’m not happy about it. No one in this building’s happy about it, but at the end of the day, it’s over.”

Tannehill said he’s “totally confident” in his ability to play at a high level in the coming weeks and the sooner the better for the Titans’ chances of positioning themselves for a shot at the postseason.