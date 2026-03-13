 Skip navigation
S D’Anthony Bell agrees to deal to return to Seahawks

  
Published March 12, 2026 09:43 PM

The Seahawks are signing safety D’Anthony Bell to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Bell spent 14 games with the Seahawks last season before finishing the season with the Panthers, who claimed him off waivers Jan. 1. He did not play a game for Carolina, but saw action on 96 defensive snaps and 251 on special teams in 14 games with the Seahawks.

Bell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2022.

He played 50 games in three seasons for the Browns, with seven starts, totaling 61 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.