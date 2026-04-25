Saint select DB Lorenzo Styles Jr., Sonny’s brother

Another Ohio State defensive player was draft. And another member of the Styles family.

With pick No. 172 in round five, the Saints selected defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. He’s the brother of Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles.

Sonny was picked seventh overall by the Commanders.

Lorenzo Jr., who spent two years at Notre Dame before transferring to Ohio State in 2023, is the older of the two, at 23. Sonny is 21.

Their father, Lorenzo, split the difference as a third-round pick (77th overall) in 1995. He spent two years with the Falcons and three with the Rams. In St. Louis, Lorenzo Sr. was a member of the Super Bowl XXXIV championship team.