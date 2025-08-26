Saints acquire OL Asim Richards in trade with Cowboys

The Saints have picked up a new offensive lineman.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will acquire Asim Richards in a trade with the Cowboys. The Saints will receive a 2028 seventh-round pick as well and they will sent a sixth-round pick in the same year back to Dallas.

Richards was a fifth-round pick in 2023 and he appeared in 21 games over his first two seasons. His lone start came at left tackle in a Week 10 loss to the Eagles last season.

The Saints were in need of help at tackle behind starters Kelvin Banks and Taliese Fuaga. Landon Young and Barry Wesley both suffered injuries and reports indicate that they are both set to land on injured reserve.