Saints agree to terms with Brandin Cooks

  
Published March 21, 2025 02:05 PM

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is headed back to where his NFL career got underway.

Cooks was a 2014 first-round pick of the Saints and, according to multiple reports, the veteran wideout has agreed to terms on a contract that will bring him back to New Orleans.

The return to town comes after Cooks spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys. Saints head coach Kellen Moore also spent time in Dallas, but he left after the 2022 season so he never coached Cooks when he was running the Cowboys offense.

Cooks was limited to 10 games last season because of a knee injury and he had 26 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He had 215 catches for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three-year run with the Saints to kick off his career. That ended when he was traded to the Patriots ahead of the 2017 season and Cooks went on to play for the Rams and Texans before making the move to Dallas.

Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are the top returning wideouts in New Orleans. They also have Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson, Dante Pettis, and Velus Jones.