Saints agree to terms with S Julian Blackmon after Tyrann Mathieu’s retirement

The Saints are signing free agent safety Julian Blackmon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

They need a veteran safety after Tyrann Mathieu’s retirement Tuesday.

Blackmon, 26, spent the past five seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts made him a third-round pick in 2020.

He has totaled 300 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, 21 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 66 career games.

The Colts moved on from Blackmon when they signed Vikings safety Camryn Bynum to a four-year, $60 million deal early in free agency. Blackmon received some interest from the Panthers but had remained a free agent since March.