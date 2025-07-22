Tyrann Mathieu announces his retirement

The Honey Badger is calling it a career.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has formally announced his retirement on Tuesday in a social media post.

“As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way,” Mathieu wrote. “From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.

“To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined.

“I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye — it’s just the next chapter.”

Mathieu, 33, had re-worked his contract to stay with the Saints earlier this offseason. But now, he’s elected to pass on that opportunity.

“We had a little advance notice on that, so it wasn’t like we were surprised today,” Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis said in his Tuesday press conference. “I’m a little surprised, but we had some advance notice. Just have so much respect for Tyrann and what he’s accomplished. He’s a legendary Louisiana player, legendary NFL player. Really appreciate his time with us. He was fantastic. And I don’t have enough good things to say about him — a lot of good things to say about him. What a great career and just wish him all the best.”

Loomis added he thought this just came up in the last few days and didn’t make an effort to talk Mathieu out of it.

“I wouldn’t do that, especially a player of his experience,” Loomis said. “He understands himself better than anyone. So, I wouldn’t do that.”

“I just think he’s one of those guys who commands respect by his actions, his deeds,” Loomis added. “He’s got a great message. He’s very thoughtful, intelligent, super smart player. About all the right things on the football field and his experiences in life. He’s just fantastic.”

A Cardinals third-round pick in 2013 after playing his college ball at LSU, Mathieu played his first five seasons with Arizona before signing with Houston as a free agent. He then signed with the Chiefs in 2019, helping propel the club to a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers as a first-team All-Pro. He was again an All-Pro in 2020, as the Chiefs won a second consecutive AFC title.

Mathieu made his way back to Louisiana in 2022, signing with the Saints in free agency. He started all 17 games for New Orleans over the last three seasons, recording 10 interceptions and 24 passes defensed for the franchise.

In all, Mathieu appeared in 180 career games with 171 starts. He finishes as a three-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler with 36 interceptions, 100 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and 11.0 sacks.