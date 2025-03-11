Report: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to reworked deal to stick with Saints in 2025

Safety Tyrann Mathieu will be back with the Saints in 2025.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Mathieu has agreed to a reworked contract that will keep him with the franchise next season.

Mathieu was originally set to earn $6.25 million in base salary on the two-year extension he signed with the club last offseason.

Mathieu, 32, has started all 17 games in each of the last three seasons. In 2024, he finished with seven passes defensed with three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

A third-round pick in 2013, Mathieu has appeared in 180 career games with 171 starts for the Cardinals, Texans, Chiefs, and Saints. He’s recorded 36 interceptions with 100 passes defensed.