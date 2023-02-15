 Skip navigation
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Top News

Saints announce Joe Woods as defensive coordinator, four other assistant coaches

  
Published February 15, 2023 07:52 AM
February 15, 2023 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Derek Carr, naming the Saints, Jets, Panthers, and Buccaneers as early frontrunners.

The Saints have officially hired Joe Woods as their new defensive coordinator.

Word that Woods would be joining the team broke last week and the team formally announced his addition on Wednesday. Woods was fired by the Browns last month after three seasons running their defense. The Saints had co-defensive coordinators last season, but Ryan Nielsen moved on to Atlanta and Kris Richard was fired.

The Saints also officially announced the previously reported hiring of secondary coach Marcus Robertson. Robertson played safety in the NFL for 12 years and has been coaching in the league for the last 15 years.

In addition to those moves, the Saints have also hired defensive line coach Todd Grantham, tight ends coach Clancy Barone, and assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carberry.