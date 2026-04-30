Saints CB Martin Emerson says he’s fully cleared after torn Achilles

The Saints signed cornerback Martin Emerson as a free agent this week and Emerson should be ready to hit the ground running for his new team.

Emerson tore his Achilles while at training camp with the Browns last summer and missed the entire season. Emerson told reporters at a Thursday press conference that he has been fully cleared to return to physical activity and should be practicing without restrictions at training camp this summer.

Emerson was a Browns third-round pick in 2022 and he spent most of his time in Cleveland as a starter. He had 80 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while playing in every game in 2024.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Isaac Yiadom, Rezjohn Wright, and seventh-round pick TJ Hall are also on the cornerback depth chart in New Orleans.