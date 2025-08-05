 Skip navigation
Saints claim TE Mason Pline off of waivers

  
Published August 5, 2025 06:07 PM

The Saints made a change to their tight end room on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have claimed Mason Pline. The 49ers waived Pline on Monday and the Saints waived tight end Seth Green to make room for Pline on their roster.

Pline was signed by the 49ers after he went undrafted out of Furman in 2024. He spent last season on their practice squad and re-signed with the team in January.

The Saints have Juwan Johnson as the top tight end on their first depth chart. He’s followed by Jack Stoll, Michael Jacobson, Treyton Welch, and Moliki Matavao while Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are still on the physically unable to perform list.