Saints do not tender Lynn Bowden, letting him hit free agency

The Saints are prepared to let wide receiver Lynn Bowden walk in free agency.

Bowden, who was an exclusive-rights free agent, did not receive a tender offer from the Saints. That means he becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.

Bowden has had a disappointing career since the Raiders selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. After just four months with the Raiders, Bowden was traded to the Dolphins for just a swap of late-round picks. He didn’t do much in Miami in 2020, didn’t play at all in 2021, got on the field for just one game with the Patriots in 2022 and played sparingly as a receiver and return man with the Saints in 2023.

At Kentucky Bowden was one of the NCAA’s most exciting players, winning the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. But despite his talent, he hasn’t been able to put it together in the NFL. Now he’ll hope some team will give him another chance after the Saints decided not to.