Saints expect to hear from Cardinals about Sean Payton

  
Published January 7, 2023 06:22 PM
January 5, 2023 12:32 PM
Both the Panthers and Saints are eliminated from playoff contention ahead of their Week 18 clash, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio perceive them to be heading in different directions anyway.

It’s currently unknown whether the Cardinals will choose to make a coaching change, or whether coach Kliff Kingsbury will decide to leave. However, as the various pieces of the looming coaching carousel begin to align, one team with a former coach who is in play for 2023 vacancies is expecting receive a phone call from Arizona.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect to hear from the Cardinals regarding former New Orleans coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos already have requested and received permission to talk to Payton. No other team has officially contacted the Saints, yet.

Soon, more jobs likely will come open and interest in Payton could increase. He’s a proven commodity, one of the most successful coaches of the past generation. His mere presence can turn a team around, quickly enough to justify whatever would be surrendered to the Saints to get him.

The Cardinals are a very intriguing potential destination. Would Payton want to work with quarterback Kyler Murray? Would Payton be willing to accept the uncertainty regarding Murray’s ACL recovery and rehab?

Would Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill pay Payton what he wants, especially after financing current coach Kliff Kingsbury’s buyout? As explained during a recent episode of PFT Live, Kingsbury’s contract is guaranteed through 2026, with 2027 being an option year.

Soon, we’ll know whether Kingsbury will be gone. If he is, the Cardinals could become a hot spot for Payton’s services. Along with various other NFL cities.