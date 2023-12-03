Saints fans are booing Derek Carr, cheering Taysom Hill

Derek Carr is going to be blocking some people on Twitter.

The honeymoon between the Saints starting quarterback and the Saints’ fans has ended. With a thud.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, who is present at the game, “fans are loudly cheering every time Taysom Hill subs in for Derek Carr, then loudly booing when Carr returns.” (Pelissero’s NFL Media colleague, David Carr, might not appreciate this observation.)

The Saints are 5-6 and down 21-0 at home to the Lions. Contractually, however, the Saints are stuck with Carr; his contract includes a $30 million fully-guaranteed salary for 2024.

They don’t have to play him. Barring a trade, however, they do have to pay him.

Meanwhile, Hill has been one of the only bright spots for the Saints’ offense. His 27 rushing yards on three carries gives him the record for the most rushing yards by a non-quarterback in franchise history, passing Archie Manning’s 2,073.