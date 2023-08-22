Saints hope to have Jimmy Graham at practice Wednesday

The Saints hope to have tight end Jimmy Graham back at practice this week.

Graham was arrested Friday night in California after experiencing what the team called a “likely seizure” that caused him to become disoriented. He didn’t play in Sunday night’s game against the Chargers and head coach Dennis Allen said that Graham was “still shaken up” as a result of the episode.

Allen also said Graham would have more tests and he was asked about them during his Tuesday press conference.

“I’m not going to get into all the specifics in terms of what the results are or anything like that,” Allen said, via Doug Mouton of WWL. “I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully tomorrow. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to cause him to miss any significant amount of time. I expect him to be out her practicing really quickly”

Graham last played for the Bears in 2021 and signed on for his second tour with the Saints just before the start of training camp. He had one catch for 10 yards in the team’s first preseason game.