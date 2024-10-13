Saints lead Buccaneers 27-24 after rollercoaster first half in New Orleans

It was a tale of two quarters during the first half in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Buccaneers drove for a touchdown to open the game and then got a defensive score as they raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. The Saints were able to turn the tables in the second quarter, though.

A Rashid Shaheed punt return touchdown was followed by back-to-back interceptions by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Those turned into 10 points and Alvin Kamara ran for another score after the Bucs interrupted the Saints’ barrage with a touchdown catch by running back Sean Tucker. The Bucs looked like they might be able to drive for some late points, but Bryan Bresee deflected a Mayfield pass into the hands of Cam Jordan for Mayfield’s third interception.

The Saints couldn’t turn the turnover into any points of their own, so the end result was a 27-24 halftime lead and the home team will get the ball coming out of the half.

Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is 11-of-17 for 140 yards and a touchdown to Bub Means. Means has five catches for 45 yards and figures to remain a big part of the offense as Chris Olave has been ruled out after a concussion evaluation.

Olave lost a fumble that Antoine Winfield Jr. returned for a touchdown on the play when he was hurt, but the Bucs defense has lost its touch since that play. The two turnovers gave the Saints short fields, but the Kamara touchdown drive of the half was a 70-yard romp that included a 41-yard catch by tight end Foster Moreau.

Penalties have also been a killer for the Bucs. They have had nine accepted penalties against them, which helped the Saints get out of their early hole and take control of the game before halftime.