Saints lose Derek Carr, lose 17-point lead, lose to Packers

Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a right shoulder injury in the second half today in Green Bay. That was concerning for the Saints, but they led 17-0 at the time and figured to have the game in hand.

They didn’t.

Instead, the Saints melted down after Jameis Winston came in at quarterback, and lost to the Packers 18-17.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made the smart move to go for two after a touchdown cut the Saints’ lead to 17-9, and when that two-point conversion made the score 17-11, all the Packers needed was a touchdown and extra point to win.

The Packers got that touchdown, and then held on when a Saints field goal attempt in the final minute went wide right.

It was a wild win for the Packers, who are now 2-1 and tied for first place with the Lions in the NFC North, pending a big game between the Packers and Lions on Thursday night.

And it was a terrible loss for the Saints, who lost a big lead and lost the game.