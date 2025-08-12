 Skip navigation
Saints put OL Will Clapp on IR, sign three players

  
Published August 12, 2025 05:45 PM

Word on Monday was that Saints offensive lineman Will Clapp was set to miss significant time with a foot injury.

On Tuesday, we learned the injury is a season-ending one. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Clapp has been placed on injured reserve. He won’t be able to return to the Saints’ active roster this season.

Clapp played for the Saints from 2018 to 2021 and has also appeared in games for the Chargers and Bills.

The report shows that the Saints also signed wide receiver Roderick Daniels, tight end Seth Green, and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. Daniels and Peevy worked out for the Saints before being signed while Green was with the team earlier in camp.

Tight end Mason Pline was waived with an injury designation and wide receiver Chris Tyree was released from injured reserve to round out the day’s moves.