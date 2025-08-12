Report: Will Clapp will miss “significant” time with a foot injury

Will Clapp started at center for the Saints in Sunday’s preseason game against the Chargers. He lasted only two plays.

Clapp left on the Saints’ second play, a run for no gain by Kendre Miller.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Clapp injured his foot and will miss significant time.

Starter Erik McCoy did not play Sunday.

Clapp, who played 34 games for the Saints from 2018-21, re-joined the team in the offseason after two seasons with the Chargers and one with the Bills. He has played 66 games with 22 starts in his career.