Saints QB Jake Haener suspended six games for PED violation

Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener will not be available for the first six games of the regular season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Haener has been suspended for those contests. Haener’s suspension came as a result of a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Haener was a fourth-round pick this spring and appeared in all three of the team’s preseason games this spring. He went 38-of-72 for 395 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions in those contests.

The Saints switched Taysom Hill’s position from tight end to quarterback earlier this week, which puts him and Jameis Winston on the depth chart as backups to Derek Carr to open open the season.