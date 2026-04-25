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Saints select WR Bryce Lance, Trey Lance’s brother, in fourth round

  
Published April 25, 2026 01:58 PM

There’s now another set of brothers in the NFL.

The Saints selected receiver Bryce Lance — quarterback Trey Lance’s younger brother — with the No. 136 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft.

Bryce Lance also played his college ball at North Dakota State, winning a pair of FCS national championships.

He was a two-year starter at NDSU, garnering first-team All-MVFC recognition in 2024 and 2025. He recorded 75 receptions for 1,071 yards with 17 touchdowns in 2024 and 51 catches for 1,079 yards with eight TDs in 2025.

Now he will be in the pros with his brother, Trey, who is currently the Chargers’ backup QB.