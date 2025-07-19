Saints sign second-round QB Tyler Shough to fully guaranteed contract

Saints second-round pick Tyler Shough is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job in New Orleans, and so the team didn’t want anything to keep him out of the start of training camp.

As a result, the Saints agreed today to give Shough a fully guaranteed rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Shough is the lowest pick in the draft to get a fully guaranteed deal. Until this year, no second-round pick had received a fully guaranteed deal, but when the 33rd and 34th overall picks got their rookie contracts guaranteed this year, that led agents for other second-round picks to demand fully guaranteed deals for their clients as well.

In the end, the first eight picks of the second round got their rookie contracts guaranteed.

According to the report, the Saints also agreed to a stipulation no other second-round pick has: Shough will get most of his pay each year as a guaranteed roster bonus during the first week of training camp, rather than having to earn most of his salary weekly during the regular season.

Now Shough will get to work on competing with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener to see who the starting quarterback in New Orleans will be.