 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign second-round QB Tyler Shough to fully guaranteed contract

  
Published July 19, 2025 01:51 PM

Saints second-round pick Tyler Shough is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job in New Orleans, and so the team didn’t want anything to keep him out of the start of training camp.

As a result, the Saints agreed today to give Shough a fully guaranteed rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Shough is the lowest pick in the draft to get a fully guaranteed deal. Until this year, no second-round pick had received a fully guaranteed deal, but when the 33rd and 34th overall picks got their rookie contracts guaranteed this year, that led agents for other second-round picks to demand fully guaranteed deals for their clients as well.

In the end, the first eight picks of the second round got their rookie contracts guaranteed.

According to the report, the Saints also agreed to a stipulation no other second-round pick has: Shough will get most of his pay each year as a guaranteed roster bonus during the first week of training camp, rather than having to earn most of his salary weekly during the regular season.

Now Shough will get to work on competing with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener to see who the starting quarterback in New Orleans will be.