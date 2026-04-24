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Saints take Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall

  
Published April 23, 2026 08:58 PM

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has a new target.

The Saints selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Shough had said before the draft that he’d love to see the Saints select a wide receiver, and they’ve given him his wish.

Tyson is a big-time talent, but injuries are a concern. He did not run at the Scouting Combine or Arizona State’s Pro Day while recovering from a hamstring injury, but he worked out for NFL teams last week and from all accounts looked great.

The hamstring was far from the first injury Tyson suffered during his college career. He tore his ACL as a freshman at Colorado, and after transferring to Arizona State he broke his collarbone. When healthy, he’s a dynamic playmaker who could be a great addition to an NFL team. The Saints will hope he’s healthier in the NFL than he was in college.