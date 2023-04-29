Saints take Nick Saldiveri with first pick of Day 3

With the first pick of the final day of the 2023 NFL draft, the Saints have selected Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.

The Saints traded up to the top of the fourth round to draft Saldiveri, sending their own fourth-round pick as well as the Eagles’ fifth-round pick to the Bears to get the first pick in Round Four.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Saldiveri is recognized as a good athlete with a lot of potential, although he’s raw and may not be ready to start as a rookie.

The Saints think Saldiveri can develop into a player who can contribute, and they like him enough that they traded up to get him.