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Saints to have joint practices with Jaguars, Cowboys, Rams this summer

  
Published May 28, 2026 12:57 PM

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said in March that the team will be holding training camp in Louisiana this summer, but they will head to California for some extended work as well.

The Saints are scheduled to be in Los Angeles for their second preseason game and Moore said at a Thursday press conference that the team is slated to hold joint practices with the Rams before that contest. Moore also said that the team plans to work out with the Cowboys, who train in Oxnard, while they are out west.

The final game of the preseason will take place against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Moore said that the team will also be hosting joint practices with the Jaguars. The two teams will face each other in the Superdome on August 15.