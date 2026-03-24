 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_devito_260324.jpg
DeVito becomes Maye’s backup quarterback
nbc_pft_opoyodds_260324.jpg
Gibbs the early favorite for OPOY
nbc_pft_pittmanrodgers_260324.jpg
Pittman Jr. on Rodgers: I think he wants to play

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_devito_260324.jpg
DeVito becomes Maye’s backup quarterback
nbc_pft_opoyodds_260324.jpg
Gibbs the early favorite for OPOY
nbc_pft_pittmanrodgers_260324.jpg
Pittman Jr. on Rodgers: I think he wants to play

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints to re-sign S Terrell Burgess

  
Published March 24, 2026 02:23 PM

Safety Terrell Burgess is set to return for a second season with the Saints.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Burgess has agreed to re-sign with the team. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Burgess appeared in 16 games as a defensive backup and regular on special teams last year. He had 22 tackles and three passes defensed in that action.

Burgess missed the 2024 season after a summer injury. He had 25 tackles in 12 games for Washington in 2023 and had 29 tackles in 30 games for the Rams over his first three seasons in the league. He also played in one game for the Giants during the 2022 season.