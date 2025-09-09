Saints to sign TE Jack Stoll to 53-man roster

The Saints are promoting one of their tight ends.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New Orleans is signing Jack Stoll to its 53-man roster.

Stoll, 27, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 1 loss to the Cardinals. He did not make a reception, but played 18 offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.

Stoll has appeared in 62 career games with 29 starts for the Eagles, Dolphins, and Saints since 2021. He’s caught 22 passes for 193 yards.