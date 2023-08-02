 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints waive Scott Lashley, plan to sign Tommy Kraemer

  
Published August 2, 2023 12:56 PM

The Saints are doing some shuffling along their offensive line.

The club has waived undrafted rookie Scott Lashley with an injury designation. And according to Mike Triplett of neworleans.football, the Saints will replace him on the roster by signing Tommy Kraemer.

Kraemer entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with the Lions. He appeared in nine games for the club that season with three starts, playing 238 offensive snaps.

But after suffering a back injury, he was placed on injured reserve in Sept. 2022 and did not appear in a game last season.

Lashley signed with the Saints in May after participating in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.