Saints waive Scott Lashley, plan to sign Tommy Kraemer

The Saints are doing some shuffling along their offensive line.

The club has waived undrafted rookie Scott Lashley with an injury designation. And according to Mike Triplett of neworleans.football, the Saints will replace him on the roster by signing Tommy Kraemer.

Kraemer entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with the Lions. He appeared in nine games for the club that season with three starts, playing 238 offensive snaps.

But after suffering a back injury, he was placed on injured reserve in Sept. 2022 and did not appear in a game last season.

Lashley signed with the Saints in May after participating in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.