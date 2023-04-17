 Skip navigation
Saivion Smith recovers from scary injury, re-signs with Lions

  
Published April 17, 2023 03:53 AM
Lions cornerback Saivion Smith, who suffered a scary injury in an October game against the Patriots, has made a full recovery and is back with the team.

Smith had surgery to repair an injured disc in his neck and is now healthy, and he has signed a new contract with the Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The injury took place on just the second snap that Smith had played for the Lions in the 2022 season, when a seemingly ordinary hit left him motionless on the ground. Medical personnel put him on a backboard and stretchered him onto an ambulance that took him to the hospital.

Smith was ruled out for the season with head and neck injuries, but he has made a full recovery. The 25-year-old Smith originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Jaguars. He has also spent time with the Cowboys, Seahawks, Broncos and 49ers, as well as the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.