Sam Darnold’s contract puts him at risk of late-season benching

  
Published March 17, 2025 09:57 AM

The three-year, $100.5 million contract signed last week by new Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is, in reality, a one-year, $37.5 million deal with a team-held option for 2026 and 2027.

One specific aspect of that option raises the stakes for Darnold in 2025.

With $17.5 million in injury guarantees that will vest if he’s unable to pass a physical in early February 2026, Darnold becomes an obvious candidate to be benched late in the season, if the Seahawks don’t win enough games and/or if Darnold doesn’t play well enough.

We’ve seen it, on an annual basis. In 2022, the Raiders did it to Derek Carr. In 2023, the Broncos did it to Russell Wilson. In 2024, the Giants did it to Daniel Jones.

Last year, the factors lined up perfectly for Darnold. J.J. McCarthy landed on injured reserve in August, knocking him out for the entire season. Darnold was never at risk of being yanked — including during or after dropping a three-interception turd against the Jaguars, which made it six turnovers in back-to-back lackluster wins over otherwise overmatched AFC South teams.

This year, the bar is higher. He won’t unlock a second year if he doesn’t perform well enough in the first one. And he could end up taking a seat for Sam Howell if, come December, it becomes clear that the Seahawks will be moving on — and if they decide not to risk being on the hook for $17.5 million.