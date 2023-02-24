 Skip navigation
Sam Howell “super excited” to be Washington’s QB1, ready to work with Eric Bieniemy

  
Published February 23, 2023 10:59 PM
Washington head coach Ron Rivera has declared Sam Howell the team’s starting quarterback , and Howell says he’s up to the task.

“I was obviously super excited, and I’m super grateful to Coach Rivera for giving me that opportunity,” Howell said . “But really the work starts now. I’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity that I do have and do everything to try and give this team a chance to win every time single game that we play. The process doesn’t change, I’ve always tried to get better, but with this opportunity, I’ve got to take advantage of it.”

Washington will be installing a new offense with coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s arrival, and Howell looks forward to working with him.

“We haven’t had the chance to talk football yet,” Howell said of Bieniemy. “I am super excited to get going. I am a big fan of his, just listening to him talk here I’m super impressed with just the man he is. Obviously, he comes from a team that’s had a lot of success, especially on the offensive side of the ball so I’m just excited to learn all that stuff and get started with him.”

With the unproven Howell as their starter, the Commanders have one of the biggest question marks at quarterback in the NFL. Howell sounds confident that he can answer all the questions.