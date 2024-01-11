Sam Martin named AFC special teams player of the month

The Bills were able to win the AFC East and secure the conference’s No. 2 seed with plenty of strong contributions over the last month — including from their punter.

Sam Martin has now been named AFC special teams player of the month for December and January.

Martin led the AFC with 65 percent of his punts downed inside the 20. He also led with 29 percent of his punts downed inside the 10 and 11.8 percent of punts downed inside the 5-yard line.

In 17 games this season, Martin averaged 45.8 yards per punt with a net average of 39.8 yards. Just three of his punts were touchbacks while 24 were downed inside the 20-yard line.

The Bills will hope Martin’s leg doesn’t get too much work against the Steelers in Sunday’s wild card round matchup.