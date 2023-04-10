 Skip navigation
Samaje Perine: I don’t know what Bengals will do with Joe Mixon, it was time to start something new

  
Published April 10, 2023 11:31 AM
Running back Samaje Perine signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Broncos as a free agent, but he said that wasn’t the only offer to come his way this year.

Perine said that he was offered a “similar” deal to remain with the Bengals, who used Perine as the No. 2 back behind Joe Mixon for the last three seasons. Mixon’s future with the Bengals was uncertain when Perine made the decision to leave and it remains uncertain at this point, which Perine said was part of the reason why he decided to accept Denver’s offer instead of staying put.

“I felt like it was time for me to branch out and start something new, to try to make even more of a name for myself with a new program,” Perine said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “I just felt it was time for me to make a name for myself wanting to do more offensively just because I didn’t know what they were going to do with Joe. Obviously, he’s still a great back. I know how it goes when you’re paying your lead guy X amount of money, so they’re going to get their work out of him, I don’t blame him. You know good stuff happens when Joe touches the ball, but I just didn’t want to get stuck in that cycle that he’s getting 75, 80, 90 percent of the touches and just stuck with leftovers on third down.”

The Broncos expect to have Javonte Williams back from a major knee injury at some point this year and it remains to be seen how the Broncos would divide the playing time, but Perine decided to roll the dice on taking on a bigger role in a new town.