Sandy Grossman named 2026 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Sandy Grossman as the 2026 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner.

Grossman is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning director of sports programming. He led network coverage of 10 Super Bowls, 18 NBA Finals, five Stanley Cup Finals and multiple Olympic Games’ opening and closing ceremonies.

He becomes the first winner of the award whose primary duties came as the director of TV sports event coverage.

The Hall will honor Grossman during the 2026 Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in downtown Canton on Friday, Aug. 7. The dinner is part of Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

Grossman retired in 2012 and died in 2014 in Boca Raton, Florida, at the age of 78.

“Thank you to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for recognizing my father and his contributions to the NFL,” Grossman’s son, Dean, said. “This is such an incredible honor, and to know that my father’s name and legacy will be remembered forever in the most prestigious place among the legends of the game would have meant the world to him, as it does our family.

“This is not just for my father, but also for all the people he worked with along the way to create the best telecasts for viewers around the world.”

In 1981, Grossman began working with John Madden and Pat Summerall at CBS.

In 1994, Fox obtained the rights to broadcast NFL games from CBS. Grossman joined Madden and Summerall in moving to the new network, a testament to his value to their broadcasts.

The trio – along with producer Bob Stenner – would work together for 21 years, a record only recently surpassed by 2020 Rozelle Award winner Joe Buck and partner Troy Aikman.