Saquon Barkley 52-yard touchdown gives Eagles 16-13 lead to start fourth quarter

The Eagles had third-and-1 to start the fourth quarter from their own 48-yard line.

Tush push time, right?

Not so fast.

While the Eagles lined up in a heavy-run formation, Hurts took the snap from under center and pitched it to Saquon Barkley on the left. The running back burst through the defense at the line of scrimmage and had no one in front of him, darting to the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia’s first TD of the night gave the club a 16-13 lead over the Chargers.

Barkley has now reached over 100 yards rushing for just the second time in 2025. With his long touchdown run, he has 117 yards on 15 carries. He previously eclipsed 100 yards in the Oct. 26 victory over the Giants with a season-high 150.

On the injury front, Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Chargers right tackle Trey Pipkins was ruled out with an ankle injury.