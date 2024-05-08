 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley has even odds to top 1,000 yards for the Eagles

  
Published May 8, 2024 06:22 AM

Will Saquon Barkley rush for more than 1,000 yards in his first season as an Eagle? The betting odds say he’s even money to do so.

Barkley’s over/under for rushing yards in 2024 has been set at 1000.5, and the odds for both over and under are -112 at FanDuel.

Barkley signed with the Eagles this offseason after spending six years with the Giants. He topped 1,000 rushing yards in three of his six seasons. Last year he fell short, with 962 rushing yards. His median NFL season is 983 rushing yards, so 1,000 is right about what should be expected.

Last year the Eagles’ leading rusher, D’Andre Swift, had 1,049 rushing yards. Swift signed with the Bears this offseason, and the Eagles would like to think they’ve upgraded with Barkley.