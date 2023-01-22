 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley: I can’t envision that was my last time in a Giants uniform

  
Published January 22, 2023 03:40 AM
nbc_nfl_briandabollpresser_230121
January 21, 2023 11:50 PM
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks to the media following his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s rebound season came crashing to an end in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Barkley and the Giants got thumped 38-7 by the Eagles to end a year that saw the Giants outperform expectations and saw Barkley recover the form that he flashed early in his career. Injuries limited Barkley for the last two seasons, but he posted 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to help pace the offense in 2022.

Barkley added two more touchdowns in a playoff win over the Vikings before running nine times for 61 yards in Philly. The game was the final one covered by Barkley’s rookie contract and he said after the game that he hoped he showed the team “the guy they drafted is still here” and that he’s hopeful things work out in a way that allows him to stay with the team.

“I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

The Giants also have quarterback Daniel Jones’ contract situation to sort out as they try to make decisions that will make playoff appearances a more regular occurrence in the years to come.