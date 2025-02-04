 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley: It’s a little easier this year because of the Eagles’ offensive line

  
Published February 4, 2025 11:30 AM

Saquon Barkley has had the best year of his career — and one of the best years for any running back in NFL history — after signing with the Eagles last offseason. He says it’s no coincidence that his greatest success is coming behind Philadelphia’s offensive line.

Barkley said at Super Bowl Opening Night that even though he gets credited with the individual stats, the offensive line deserves a lot of the credit.

“It’s a little easier this year when you’ve got those big guys up front creating the holes they’ve been creating,” Barkley said. “That’s part of it. The o-line’s job is to block the guys they have, and I’m responsible for one, and when I get there I have the responsibility to make the guy miss.”

Barkley said that he knew early on that Philadelphia would be a great place for him and the only hesitation he felt came from knowing how much it would hurt Giants fans to see him go.

“Me and my family, literally had a sheet and did pros and cons, and the only con about Philly was I might get some slack because I played in New York,” Barkley said. “So it was a no-brainer for me. The talent that we have here, going against those guys, hearing stories about the organization, and most importantly the big boys up front.”