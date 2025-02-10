Saquon Barkley: It’s cool to break rushing record, but I like the Lombardi Trophy more

Saquon Barkley was clearly one of the most impactful free-agent signings ever throughout the 2024 season.

He solidified that on Sunday by breaking Terrell Davis’ all-time records for most rushing and scrimmage yards across the regular and postseason.

Barkley needed just 30 rushing yards to break the former record, and squeaked by that in the first half before finishing the contest with 72 yards rushing. He also caught six passes for 40 yards.

He ends 2024 with 2,504 yards rushing and 2,857 yards from scrimmage.

“It’s cool,” Barkley said of breaking the rushing record. “To be honest, the most important thing was winning the Super Bowl, because if we didn’t win the Super Bowl today, all those accolades and all those yards wouldn’t mean anything. So, it’s cool. I don’t want to downplay it because I couldn’t do it without the boys up front and I know how much that means to them.

“For me, I’m thankful. Couldn’t do it without God. But I like that Lombardi Trophy a little bit more.”

Left tackle Jordan Mailata noted after the game that Barkley is “such a special player.”

“There’s a saying ‘special players make special plays,’” Mailata said. “I think his work ethic is — there’s no one like it. There’s nothing I can compare to the way he works. The mental and physical side that he brings to an offense — he’s not just a physical, powerful running back, he’s a smart, patient running back. The communication that he’s able to have between offensive coordinator, QB to offensive line to wide receivers and tight ends — we’re all involved in the running game.

“Saquon always says it: ‘he can’t be great without the greatness of others.’ When I hear that, I’m like ‘you know what? Maybe it is me, and not all Saquon. Just a small chance.’”